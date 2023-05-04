Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 6.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $431.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The stock has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

