Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.33 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

