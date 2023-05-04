Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

