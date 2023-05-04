Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

