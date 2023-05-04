Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
