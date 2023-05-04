Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

