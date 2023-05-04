Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EMR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,093. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
