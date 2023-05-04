Emma Woods Purchases 15,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Emma Woods acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,677.66).

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.69 ($2.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

