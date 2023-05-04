Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.74. 256,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.03. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

