Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $10.92 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,212,000 after acquiring an additional 153,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.05. 382,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,083 shares of company stock worth $7,672,247 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

