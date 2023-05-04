Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $46.60 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 111,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

