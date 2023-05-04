Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 15,093 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

