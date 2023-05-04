Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 5,429 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.72% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 67,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

