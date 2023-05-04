Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,134 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after buying an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 223,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.