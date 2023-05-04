Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 29,462 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,462 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 728,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,119. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

