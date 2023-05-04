Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,578. The stock has a market cap of $422.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.05. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

