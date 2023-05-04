Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,119,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 458,754 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.83.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
