Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.30. 74,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 409,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.31.

Enerflex Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.33 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.3304647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

