Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,154. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.