EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

