EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $87.97 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $87.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004231 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,101,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,099,534 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

