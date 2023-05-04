EOS Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $83.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,030,339 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

