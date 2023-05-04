EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.13. The company had a trading volume of 493,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,272. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $266.63 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.43.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

