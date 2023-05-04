EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$89.00 at Raymond James

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $44.47 on Thursday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

