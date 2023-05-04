Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Equillium Stock Down 1.1 %

EQ opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

