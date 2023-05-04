Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Equillium Stock Down 1.1 %
EQ opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.20.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
