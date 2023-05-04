Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.23 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23), RTT News reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $31.15-$32.00 EPS.

Equinix Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $31.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $729.00. 325,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $698.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.29. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.12.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.