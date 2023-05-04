Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07, reports. The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.66. 976,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,424. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.71. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.