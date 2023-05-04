Equity Investment Corp Buys Shares of 994,329 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 994,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,465,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 1,887,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,483. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

