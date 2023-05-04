Equity Investment Corp Has $34.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $149.29. 592,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

