Equity Investment Corp Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $100,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,932. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.