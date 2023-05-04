Equity Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Down 27.3 %

Shares of PARA traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,033,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

