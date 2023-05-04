Equity Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.26% of AmerisourceBergen worth $87,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,614. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

