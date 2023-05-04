Equity Investment Corp Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $81,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 225,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 351,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 135,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

