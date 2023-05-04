Equity Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 5,437,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,254,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

