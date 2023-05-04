ESS Tech (GWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 92,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.84. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

