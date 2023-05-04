Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $271.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $242.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $216.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $325.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

