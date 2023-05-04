Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 17.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.70 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

