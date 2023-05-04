Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.27 or 0.00066679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $101.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,893.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00304884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00538821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00406903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,765,296 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

