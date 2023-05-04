Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Achieves $225.89 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.89 billion and approximately $7.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,876.50 or 0.06504950 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,375,862 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.