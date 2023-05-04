EthereumFair Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.67 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and $910,907.74 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.21147137 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $830,889.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

