Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

