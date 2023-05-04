Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.

