Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $89,810.52 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 1,491,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,798. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Expro Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $8,520,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.