Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $89,810.52 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Stock Performance
NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 1,491,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,798. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.07.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
See Also
