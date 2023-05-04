Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.25. Expro Group shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 67,904 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 516,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.