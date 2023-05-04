Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

