Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.