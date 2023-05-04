F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90.

On Friday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51.

On Friday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.57. 286,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,886. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $176.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

