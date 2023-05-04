Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,530,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,159,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

