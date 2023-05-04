Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. 679,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,473,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $605.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

