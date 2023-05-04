FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,948. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.