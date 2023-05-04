FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.03. 216,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

