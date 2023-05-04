FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

